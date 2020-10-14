Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Smart Audio Effects & Filters Editor for Android

By palcoder Free

Developer's Description

By palcoder

Smart Audio Effects & Filters Editor is a powerful app with a simple user interface to apply effects or filters on audio.

Trimming audio files is now easier with this app. Just choose the Trim effect and set the needed interval then save the result.

Amplifying ringtones and audio files also can be done using a smart tool to set the audio gain.

This app comes with a plenty of audio effects that can be applied to any file like Echo, Delay, Speed, Fade in/Fade out, Bass, Pitch, Treble, Chorus, Flanger, Earwax sound effect or you can our advanced Equalizer tool.

App Features:

Trim and amplify any audio file.

Many effects and filters like Echo, Delay, Speed, Fade in/Fade out, Bass, Pitch, Treble, Chorus, Flanger, Earwax effect.

Advanced Equalizer tool.

Supports most popular audio formats.

Playback audio clips.

Built using FFMPEG great media library

Smart and simple user interface.

Uses FFmpeg under permission of LGPL.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 14, 2020
Date Added October 14, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorites or discover new music with a ready-made playlist that suits your mood.
Android
Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

YouTube Music

Free
Watch and listen to a nearly endless catalog in an app designed for music discovery.
Android
YouTube Music

Google Play Music

Free
Shop music on Android Market and listen instantly using the Google Music app.
Android
Google Play Music

Pandora Music

Free
Create personalized stations that play only music you like.
Android
Pandora Music

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now