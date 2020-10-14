Smart Audio Effects & Filters Editor is a powerful app with a simple user interface to apply effects or filters on audio.

Trimming audio files is now easier with this app. Just choose the Trim effect and set the needed interval then save the result.

Amplifying ringtones and audio files also can be done using a smart tool to set the audio gain.

This app comes with a plenty of audio effects that can be applied to any file like Echo, Delay, Speed, Fade in/Fade out, Bass, Pitch, Treble, Chorus, Flanger, Earwax sound effect or you can our advanced Equalizer tool.

App Features:

Trim and amplify any audio file.

Many effects and filters like Echo, Delay, Speed, Fade in/Fade out, Bass, Pitch, Treble, Chorus, Flanger, Earwax effect.

Advanced Equalizer tool.

Supports most popular audio formats.

Playback audio clips.

Built using FFMPEG great media library

Smart and simple user interface.

Uses FFmpeg under permission of LGPL.