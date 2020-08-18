Join or Sign In

Slow & Fast Motion Video for Android

By Artisma Free

By Artisma

Record your speech and make your speech fast or even slow using our Slow & Fast Motion Video application.

Watch videos in slow motion and fast motion. Simple user interface and easy to use.

Shoot, edit, and share videos on any social networking platforms in a stunning smooth slow motion without transferring any kind of files.

Supports all type of popular video formats including AVI, 3GP, MKV, TS, MPG , M4V, MOV, MP4, WMV and more.

Now keep slow motion and fast motion camera in your pocket!

What's new in version 2.3

Release August 18, 2020
Date Added August 18, 2020
Version 2.3

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
