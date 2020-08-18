Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Record your speech and make your speech fast or even slow using our Slow & Fast Motion Video application.
Watch videos in slow motion and fast motion. Simple user interface and easy to use.
Shoot, edit, and share videos on any social networking platforms in a stunning smooth slow motion without transferring any kind of files.
Supports all type of popular video formats including AVI, 3GP, MKV, TS, MPG , M4V, MOV, MP4, WMV and more.
Now keep slow motion and fast motion camera in your pocket!