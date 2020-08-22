Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Slovak English Translator Keyboard & Slovak Chat for Android

By Noqra Srep Free

Developer's Description

By Noqra Srep

Now no need to install any dictionary to translate your words like Slovak into English use this Slovak English Translator Keyboard & Slovak Chat

application which have the option to convert your text Slovak to English direct from using your mobile keyboard. with this application,

you get facilities like change your words Slovak to English or also English to Slovak.

Sometimes It's hard to write Slovak..? or sometime we getting confusion to change English words into Slovak while typing any messages.

use smart method to change your Slovak words into English with Slovak English Translator Keyboard & Slovak Chat application.

application has the best collection of keyboard theme or also theme of font style, so change your keyboard every day and make your keyboard theme unique from everyone.

Slovak English Translator Keyboard & Slovak Chat app is special design to considering to add online translator in keyboard with which users can

direct change words into Slovak or also in English. the app which is a combination of a keyboard or also translator which make your chat easier

while you are a chat on meeting purpose.with you just need to follow few steps and your keyboard will be ready and steps are as under...

-Enable the application to use

-Enable key-board to use

-Select app keyboard to use

-Tap on the start button

-Select theme from the collection of theme

-Change the font style of your mobile keyboard

-App allows trying the keyboard that how it looks and how it works

-If you need to translate your word just select language

-The choice to translate Slovak into English or also English into Slovak

Features

-Simple to use the keyboard to translate your words

-Use keyboard and type in Slovak

-Convert English Slovak

-Convert Slovak into English

-Friendly User Interface with different themes

-Change font style

-Use translator in your keyboard

-Talk in Slovak or also in English with using translator method

-Latest stylish keyboard theme.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release August 22, 2020
Date Added August 22, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft Word

Free
The trusted Word app lets you create, edit, view, and share your files with others quickly and easily.
Android
Microsoft Word

Microsoft Outlook

Free
Meet Outlook for Android, the app that helps millions of users connect all their email accounts, calendars and files in one convenient spot.
Android
Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Excel

Free
The powerful Excel spreadsheet app lets you create, view, edit, and share your files with others quickly and easily.
Android
Microsoft Excel

Dropbox

Free
Bring teams, content, and tools together within globally connected collaboration workspace for media.
Android
Dropbox

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now