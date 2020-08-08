Join or Sign In

Slots Journey - Cruise & Casino 777 Vegas Games for Android

By Murka Games Limited Free

Developer's Description

By Murka Games Limited

Check your luggage real quick, you don't want to miss this! We will venture into the best vacation ever with Slots Journey - Cruise & Casino! Got everything you need? Let's go then!

From the creators of Scatter Slots, Slots Era and Infinity Slots, this New Slots Game accumulates all the latest developments of the Social Casino genre and adds a couple of twists to the familiar formula! Tired of the same old thing over and over again? Looking for something new and exciting? Here you'll get to Design and Upgrade your own ship by playing Slot Games!

Slots Journey - Cruise & Casino is already full of Features:

Play Amazing 777 Slot Machines! Quite a few Classic Slot Games are already here with many more on their way...

Manage and Upgrade your Cruise Ship! Ever wanted to go on a cruise across the seas? And how about designing your own ship? Make your dream Cruise come to life!

Colorful Crew & Guests along the way! The best of journeys are defined by the people you meet on them! Meet the company of your dreams in the Sea Of Fortune!

Compose your Vacation Album! What are Cruise Journeys without anything to show for them? Collect the brightest memories in your own album!

Daily Bonuses & Idle Bonus! Collect your free coins at any point you need them! Or want them. Or just feel like it :-)

Many more awesome Features are coming soon...

Leave your worries ashore, this is no spare room for them on your ship! Spin the reels, win big and make every moment of triumph count. You are a Slots Journey Passenger now! Welcome aboard ;-)

From The Makers of Slots Journey - Cruise & Casino:

This game is intended for an adult audience and does not offer "real money gambling". Practice or success at social gaming does not imply future success at "real money gambling". Use of this application is governed by Murka's Terms of Service. Collection and use of personal data are subject to Murka's Privacy Policy.

By downloading this application, you are accepting Terms of Service & Privacy Policy:

http://murka.com/#terms-of-service

http://murka.com/#privacy-policy

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.20.0

General

Release August 8, 2020
Date Added August 8, 2020
Version 1.20.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
