Slots - Cleopatra's Journey Jackpot Slot Machine for Android

Let your Vegas fantasies come alive with Cleopatra's Journey, a free slot machine game featuring multiple themes, animated graphics, free spins, and fun bonus games in this Video Slot Machine that makes your favorite casino games come alive.

Featuring multiple themes including Pharaoh Ramses, Cleopatra, King Tut, Mayan Slots, and more. Special for St. Patrick's Day 2020 includes Irish Luck with special bonus games and expanded wild.

Get even more free coins with daily gift, spin the wheel of fortune, and daily free coin rewards.

Disclaimer: This is a simulation of a casino slot machine game. No real prizes or money are awarded, and this game is intended for mature audiences only.

Release October 11, 2020
Date Added October 11, 2020
Version 1.3

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
