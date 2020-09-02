Join or Sign In

Slime & Comic Wallpapers - Realistic Live Effect for Android

By Slime Comic Dev Free

Developer's Description

By Slime Comic Dev

Break free from the fast-paced world! Sensory euphoria with every touch to the screen. Discover the new ASMR trend in relaxation experimenting with varies textures. Touch it, see it then youll feel it!

Tease your senses with various triggers that relieve stress and calming anxiety. Perfect to escape from reality and dive into sensory paradise. The app is based on ASMR live effect wallpapers the most progressive relaxation method that leaves meditation and white noise far behind.

* Slimes

- Play with satisfying slime on mobile phone.

- Fill the screen with fantastic slime.

- Tons of fluffy slimes with different visual effects.

- Relieve stress and daily anxiety.

* Cartoon Effects

- Apply cool and artistic effects to new or existing photos.

- Transform your photos into cartoons.

- Amazing filters to polish your image.

* Live Wallpapers

- Selective collection of unique and cool wallpapers give life to your phone.

- Easy to preview and easy to set as your wallpaper.

Privacy Policy: https://sites.google.com/view/slimecomicwallpapers/privacy-policy

Terms of Service: https://sites.google.com/view/slimecomicwallpapers/terms-of-service

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4

General

Release September 2, 2020
Date Added September 2, 2020
Version 1.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
