Welcome to the Slim & Huskys mobile ordering app, our spot for convenient pick up when youre on the go or delivery when youre not. It puts our signature pizzas and so much more at your fingertips.

The benefits:

1. Save time. Skip the lines and live your life without limits. Get good eats without the wait, so you can keep doing you.

2. Earn points. Join the Slim & Huskys Reward Program and unlock spending credits with every transaction you make with us!

3. Relax your dome. Kick back and let us bring pizza, cinnamon rolls, whatever you like to you. Use the Slim & Huskys mobile ordering app to have your favorite slices delivered to your door.

Stay connected with us. Find a Slim & Huskys location near you, get our contact information, and share your experience at our restaurant. Wed like to hear from you!

The menu:

Artisan pizzas, featuring fresh ingredients and vegan/vegetarian options

Cinnamon rolls, which include classic flavors as well as twists with a kick (like our jalapeno cream drizzle & green apple sauce combo)

Build-your-own salads, because who says a pizza restaurant cant be healthy?

