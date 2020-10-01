SliimFit - Workout At Home For Women, No Equipment!

Welcome to SliimFit, our development team is so happy to introduce the new product to you. This fitness at home app gives you a completely different experience, you can do the workout at home or anywhere just by taking your phone, installing women exercise app free and practice according to our instructions.

The key functions of female workout at home app:

1. 30 Day Training Classes

There are three 30 Days Training classes focusing on each part of your body:

Full Body Workout:

+ Including exercises affecting the whole body

+ Help increase muscle and reduce fat in 30 days

Abs Workout:

+ Focus primarily on the abs workout do exercise at home

+ Exercise to have a toned abs and slim waist

Buttocks Workout:

+ Exercises to help tighten the glutes, buttocks.

+ Help you have perfect buttocks

In each class, it will be divided into different levels that are appropriate for people: beginner, intermediate, and advanced.

At the end of each course, you will receive a certificate of completion demonstrating your efforts. Not only that but in the process of learning there are also achievements for people who complete 7 days or 14 days of continuous practice.

2. The Explore Plan

The explore plans are divided into 4 types:

Workout:

+ Toned Arm: The exercises for strong arms. Helps you to reduce fat at home on the arms and makes your arms firmer, slimmer

+ Slimming Leg: Leg muscle workout no equipment. Helps you to reduce fat on the legs and makes your legs firmer

+ 12-min Morning Workout: The morning exercise for full-body strong, helping you full of energy for a new day

Cardio:

+ 10 Min Cardio: The short exercise to burn fat fast, light intensity exercises for new people

+ 30 Min Cardio: The exercises to burn fat fastly, high-intensity exercise for intermediate and advanced people

+ 15 Min Fat Burning HIIT: The high-intensity exercise that helps you burn body fat and lose weight quickly

Yoga:

+ Good Morning Yoga: Help stretch the body, start for a supple day

+ Better Sleep Yoga: The yoga exercises before sleeping, gentle body relaxation, dispel fatigue during the day to help you sleep better

Office

+ 5 Min De-stress in Office: Just need 5 minutes of gentle exercise in the office to help you feel refreshed, eliminate stress fatigue

The special things in this weight loss app free for women:

- Workout at home no equipment

- 30 days workout beginner, intermediate, and advanced

- Coach practice sample, easy to follow

- Voice trainer

- Automatically transfer to next exercises, no need to touch on the phone

- Cast the workout video to your TV

- Sync your data, do not worry about losing your data

- Tracking your workout process, burned calories and weight

- Reminder workout for every day.

Warmup and workout today! With great features, the stomach fat burning workout app will make you satisfied. Install app, set goals and practice well.

Please share this female fitness abs workout app with friends. If you have any inquiries or questions about app, please contact us. Our coaches are always ready to assist during training.

If you like the abdominal exercises for women app, rate 5* to support us!