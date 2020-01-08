X

Sleep Sounds - Relax Melodies & White Noise for Android

By SuperAppTeam Free

Developer's Description

By SuperAppTeam

Merry Christmas! Sleep Sounds - Relax Melodies & White Noise is a relaxing app for sleep, calm, relax and meditation. It is one of best White Noise app for you if you want to have a

good sleep or relaxing time. With the help of Sleep Sounds, you can experience

more restful sleep, deep meditation, lower stress, and less anxiety.

Some of the great features:

New sounds for your special night

High quality relaxing sounds

Exclusive sounds engineered to help you focus, relax or sleep

Customizable nature music combination

Personalized timed relaxing melodies play

Tons of free sleep sounds & white noise & relax melodies

Simple, comfortable, professional and beautiful design

Daily update & Less power

Sleep Sounds helps you with:

Baby sweet sleep & calm baby

Better uninterrupted sleep

Relax & manage stress

Calming anxiety

Focus and Concentration

And so much more...

You can enjoy various customizable relaxing sounds, explore:

* Sleep Sounds: Sleep Songs, Relaxing music...

* White Noise: Campfire, Train Running, Eat

Noodles, Drink Water...

* Relax Melodies: Sea wind, Seaside

walking...

* Nature Music: Forest, Rain, Waterfall,

Birds...

Sleep Sounds includes Sounds, White Noise,

Melodies, Music to provide you with the best experience of sleep, less stress,

less anxiety, and deep meditation. We hope it is helpful for you too.

If need the help from the team

of Sleep Sounds - Relax Melodies & White Noise, please

E-mail superappteam2019@gmail.com.

If you like Sleep Sounds, share with your

friends on Facebook/ Instagram/ Twitter/ Snapchat/ Youtube, maybe you can

help them, just have a try.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.3

General

Release January 8, 2020
Date Added January 8, 2020
Version 1.1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
