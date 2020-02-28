Best application for easy sleep: white noises, relaxing sounds and a fan to help you relax. Relaxing sounds and background Ambiences that will improve your sleep or relaxation.

Sleep Fan is a simple application with fan noises to bring the perfect relaxing atmosphere for you to sleep. You can choose from different types of fans and speed. You can also adjust volume of fan noise.

It's also a great tool if you want to meditate and enjoy a nice a meditation session.

You can also set up a timer that will automatically stop the application.

Sleep Fan can be used for relaxation or sleep but also for meditation, work or concentration.

Enjoy our app Sleep Fan and we hope we will help you have a better sleep!