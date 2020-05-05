Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Slater's for iOS

By Total Loyalty Solutions Free

Developer's Description

By Total Loyalty Solutions

Download the App for delicious deals and a mouthwatering menu from Slaters in Bolton, Massachusetts. Scroll through and check out the wide variety of plain and gourmet wood-fired pizza, smoked BBQ and wings plus a nice selection of beer and wine. Special offers, catering ideas, an event calendar and more are right at your fingertips. Dine in, carry home a great meal, relax on the patio or enjoy your next party even more with custom catering! Tap the App for:

Our menu (dine-in, carryout, catering available)

Exclusive specials and offers

Updates and notifications

Digital punch card rewards

The FREE App brings great food, great drinks and lots of options to your smart phone, whether you live in Bolton, Stowe, Hudson, or anywhere in central Massachusetts. Delicious deals and more from your friends at Slaters.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 0.9

General

Release May 5, 2020
Date Added May 5, 2020
Version 0.9

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Free
Order delivery or pickup from a huge selection of local restaurants.
iOS
Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Free
Count nutrients, not calories.
iOS
Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Bud Light Touchdown Glass

Free
Light up your Bud Light Touchdown Glass whenever your team scores with the Bud Light Touchdown Glass App.
iOS
Bud Light Touchdown Glass

Round Table Pizza Rewards

Free
You love Round Table Pizza.
iOS
Round Table Pizza Rewards

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now