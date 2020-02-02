"Slash/Dots." is a physics puzzle game, where you cut wood and hit balls against each other.

There are over a 100 stages ranging from crystal-clear easy to mind-boggling difficulty.

Added Stage Maker!!

Ramps, motors, gears and even dominos!

There are fresh tricks and challenges that awaits you.

In Japanese App Store, won

Action 2nd place and

Puzzle 2nd place !! Thanks !

*+..*+..*..*+..*..