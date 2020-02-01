Dribble, slam, dunk, score and win worlwide Olympic Tournament!

You know Basketball is one of the most famous sport of the summer olympics games. We invite you to take place in the Olympic competition, playing official national teams like USA Basketball National Team, Russia National Team, China National Team... amongst others

Show you skills, moves and fakes in this fast-paced authentic Basketball game. On defense, steal ball from your opponents and on attack, score 2 or 3 points shoots or dunk. Become a basketball vituoso alike the stars of the NBA playoffs!

Main features:

- Single Match with Top AI game

- Summer Olympics Tournament games

- Full 3D

- Realistics animations

- Real Basketball stadiums ambient sounds

- Leaderboards

- Tune Crowd attendance on low-end devices

- Toggle Light Reflection and Shadows on low-end devices

How to Play:

- Touch Screen Joystick to Move Player

- Touch Screen A Button to Pass Ball and Steal Ball

- Touch Screen B Button to Shoot and Dunk

Time to enter competition!