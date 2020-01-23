X

Skyradar: Live Flight Tracker & Flightradar for Android

By Tracking Deluxe Free

Developer's Description

By Tracking Deluxe

Skyradar is your new flight tracker. It acts as a flight radar that enables flight tracking of passenger aircrafts from all over the world, all within this app. Knowing your friends and familys flight schedule has never been easier!

Skyradar is your most intuitive flight tracking app. This flightradar lets you find flight information and see an airport schedule using three simple modes: departure, arrival, and browsing a map. Skyradar also offers these functionalities:

Search for flight information by airport, company, or flight number, including flights from American Airlines, Lufthansa, Turkish Airlines, and many more

View and move the map of the world to see the location of planes in an interactive mode

See the flight plan of planes from various airlines on a map

See a flights distance and time from their origin and to their destination

See which passenger planes are flying over you or your region

Find out the scheduled and actual time of departure and arrival of flights

See the speed and altitude of flights in numbers and on a graphic

Follow a plane for easier flight tracking in the app

See aircraft information and a photo of the aircraft

Get weather information from the flight radar such as wind speed and temperature

Filter flight information using certain criteria

Get the latest flight news within the flight tracker app

Share flight information easily with a sharing function

Download Skyradar now to get a flight tracker that lets you know where all passenger planes are at all times. You will not have to look for flight information on an airline website again. Our flight radars flight plan will also show you where the planes are at all times.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release January 23, 2020
Date Added January 23, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 13
Downloads Last Week 1
