Skybox helps museums bring their galleries to life by implementing immersive technologies into their exhibits. Skybox transports visitors at the Manchester Museum through an interactive storytelling experience. Imagine, you are at the Museum. You download Skybox on your phone and pick up a cardboard viewer at the reception. Once at the dinosaur exhibit, you press the dino button on the app to be immersed in a 60 second virtual animation that will take you on a fascinating journey to discover how this creature lived, moved and looked like millions of years ago. Skybox offers to museums a simple way to attract visitors by implementing new experiences in their exhibits at a low cost.