X

Skybox | Immersive experiences for iOS

By Skybox Free

Developer's Description

By Skybox

Skybox helps museums bring their galleries to life by implementing immersive technologies into their exhibits. Skybox transports visitors at the Manchester Museum through an interactive storytelling experience. Imagine, you are at the Museum. You download Skybox on your phone and pick up a cardboard viewer at the reception. Once at the dinosaur exhibit, you press the dino button on the app to be immersed in a 60 second virtual animation that will take you on a fascinating journey to discover how this creature lived, moved and looked like millions of years ago. Skybox offers to museums a simple way to attract visitors by implementing new experiences in their exhibits at a low cost.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3.3

General

Release January 26, 2020
Date Added January 26, 2020
Version 1.3.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Duolingo - Language Lessons

Free
Practice speaking, reading, listening and writing.
iOS
Duolingo - Language Lessons

Mod Creator for Minecraft

Free
Create and share your own Add-Ons, skins, and mods for Minecraft.
iOS
Mod Creator for Minecraft

Adda247

Free
Government job in your pocket.
iOS
Adda247

Simply Guitar by JoyTunes

Free
Learn to Play Guitar.
iOS
Simply Guitar by JoyTunes

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping