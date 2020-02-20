X

SkyRoyale.io Sky Battle Royale for iOS

By ALICTUS YAZILIM EGITIM BILISIM TEKNOLOJILERI ELEKTRONIK SANAYI VE TICARET A.S. Free

Developer's Description

By ALICTUS YAZILIM EGITIM BILISIM TEKNOLOJILERI ELEKTRONIK SANAYI VE TICARET A.S.

Join the next trend in io games now! Clown Games presents SkyRoyale.io Sky Battle Royale game: the epic combat of warplanes.

HIT WARPLANES! Fly into the sky battle royale, fire your war wings to target and shoot other planes.

DODGE MISSILES! Clash with many missiles as possible to win points and survive the sky battle royale.

SKY ROYALE.IO GAME WITH EASY CONTROLS! Target and send your missiles with a tap of a button to other war planes to destroy them.

GROW YOUR PLANE! Destroy as many warplanes as possible to grow your wings! The more planes you destroy, the more missiles you will have.

DEVELOP STRATEGIES! Use stealth mode to become a ghost plane in epic battle combats. Win the dogfights to dominate the sky battle royale.

COLLECTIBLES! There are io games objectives with skin rewards for you to achieve! Unlock unique skins of planes and fly into epic sky battle royale combats.

Clown Games, the creator of popular io games like Goons.io and MOBG.io presents SkyRoyaleio Sky Battle Royale game for your whole family now. Play when you are online and offline.

Please send us any feedback & Stay updated with our new io games:

https://www.youtube.com/clowngames

https://www.facebook.com/clowngames

https://www.instagram.com/clown.games

https://skyroyale.io

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.2

General

Release February 20, 2020
Date Added February 20, 2020
Version 1.2.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Subway Surfers

Free
Help three resilient mates escape from the grumpy Inspector by dashing and dodging.
iOS
Subway Surfers

Plants vs. Zombies 2

Free
Join Crazy Dave on a crazy adventure where you'll meet, greet and defeat legions of zombies from the dawn of time to the end of days.
iOS
Plants vs. Zombies 2

Candy Crush Soda Saga

Free
Start playing Candy Crush Soda Saga today - already enjoyed by millions of players around the world.
iOS
Candy Crush Soda Saga

Angry Birds Star Wars II

$0.99
Join the pork side! For the first time ever play as the pigs.
iOS
Angry Birds Star Wars II

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping