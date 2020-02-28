Have you ever imagined that join airforce and save the world? Have you dreamed that you can fly between enemy spaceships barrage without being hit just like an ace pilot?

Raiden is your protector,friend!Just drive it!

Now its will be possible in Sky Fighter:RaidenGet on the Nave Galactica and Shootem up! We provide you plenty kinds of spaceship and lots of deadly BOSS to fight with. Go and see the colorful graphics and beautiful pictures of planes in Sky Fighter:Raiden.

Find a safe way to avoid enemies barrage is the key to success!

Challenge yourself in Challenge mode. Soon you will find that win the deadly BOSS is so easy and you are powerful like ace pilot

Shootem up! Try to destroy all the spaceship in front of you as fast as you can or you have to face a barrageLet your raiden aircraft and Nave Galactica fly in the space of bullets just like fly beside life and deathfeel the great sense of accomplishment

Its easy to play but you need to practice much to become an ace pilot. Just enjoy the Barrage! Sky Fighter:Raiden is an exciting experience for everybody who loves classic raiden, air combat and sci-fi story!

You can upgrade your aircraft squadron before challenge a new stage. Use your crystals get from stages wisely will help you a lot. Get your unique Galactica force!

New weapon system and multiplayer mode which is coming soon will bring you the different experiences.

Its free to download now, so why youre waiting? Come to join our Galactica force!

Concise controlsmooth flying experiencegive you the best game experience in Sky Fighter:Raiden.

Features

3 heros:Holo,Rayden,Addy.

The game includes latest Air force planes & weapons with unique powers.

7 supreme beautiful battlefields

kinds of powerful Boss

5 unique cyberpunk raiden aircrafts

Smooth and simple control system!

Nice optimized, running well on old devices and only need no more than 50MB space.

Varied and deadly enemy aircrafts squadron

Very easy to play and also can satisfy core gamers

We will update and improve Sky Fighter:Raiden constantly

