Sky Block-Survive&Build online for Android

By Blockman Go Studio Free

Developer's Description

By Blockman Go Studio

Game Highlights:

Amazing game graphic is one of the best highlights in this game! Screenshot of each frame can be used as a beautiful wallpaper!

You can enjoy the ultimate survival fun in the island!

You can create your own world or build an empire with your friends!

Show your building masterpieces to other players in parties!

Exploring in mysterious mines, killing Boss, mining ores, and grabbbing treasures with other players! PVP or PVE, your choice!

Set your mining machine production line in the resource island to continuously produce rare ore!

Weekly Rank - Improve your rankings by constantly building new things in your islands, and let other players pay attention to your work at any time!

You can easily sell/purchase any item in your bagstore at any time!

Delicate UI interface can greatly enrich the gameplay and survival experience, and a button is for a function!

The ethereal music will make you feel like you are in a dream.

Free to play "Sky Block", more updates, more fun! Exciting activities are endless!

