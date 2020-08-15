Skribbl.io is a top drawing game, you will have so much fun playing this guessing drawing game. In this title, users must battle against each other using drawings and their own knowledge. Whilst playing this game, users take it in turns to drawn objects and try to guess them.

The game consists of drawing and guessing. Each round, players must try and guess the word - the quicker the word is guessed, the more points a player gains. Players must be extremely quick to get the top spot so that they can draw their chosen word in the next round.

For those who enjoy word game, this skribbl io will provide so much fun. Players can have fun trying to guess drawings. Moreover, they can also try out their drawing skills and see what works of art they can create.

