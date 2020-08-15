Join or Sign In

Skrbbl.IO Draw for Android

By CRAZY IO GAMES Free

Developer's Description

By CRAZY IO GAMES

Skribbl.io is a top drawing game, you will have so much fun playing this guessing drawing game. In this title, users must battle against each other using drawings and their own knowledge. Whilst playing this game, users take it in turns to drawn objects and try to guess them.

The game consists of drawing and guessing. Each round, players must try and guess the word - the quicker the word is guessed, the more points a player gains. Players must be extremely quick to get the top spot so that they can draw their chosen word in the next round.

For those who enjoy word game, this skribbl io will provide so much fun. Players can have fun trying to guess drawings. Moreover, they can also try out their drawing skills and see what works of art they can create.

If you enjoy word games or io games, why not try out some other titles? Skribbl io for example, is a fun drawing game in which players can join together to create art one pixel at a time.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release August 15, 2020
Date Added August 15, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

