This skin care dermatology glossary gives you the comprehensive overview of Skin diseases, its symptoms and treatments in some cases. This glossary is for information and knowledge, dont use it as doctors subscription. This app is specially designed for those who want to want to care for their skin, have a sound knowledge on how to stay safe in Summers from skin diseases. Be a part time dermatologist and care about your skin health. This offline reference medical app is designed to give you a comprehensive overview of dermatology terms and help you care your skin, hairs, nails and have knowledge about basic dermatology terminologies.

Note: You can use this app offline for free and also without Internet!

Key Features Dermatology Dictionary: Skin Care app:

- Comprehensive overview of Dermatologists overview.

- Clean and user friendly design

- Fast Searching Algorithm to search Dermatology Glossary

- A Unique glossary that is accessible offline

DISCLAIMER: Dont use this reference app as doctors subscription, this is only for educational purposes!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release January 3, 2020
Date Added January 3, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
