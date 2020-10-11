A winter sports vacation at Lake Tahoe is on every skier and snowboarders bucket-list! This is the largest collection of resorts in all of North America, with plentiful snowfall and snowmaking facilities and an average of 300 days of sunshine a year. Cover to cover, this winter vacation guide will help you with all of your decisions on where to ski or board, where to stay, entertainment options, and how to get around. Dont forget the sunscreen.