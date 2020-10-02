Join or Sign In

Skee Ball.io for iOS

By Netmarble EMEA Free

By Netmarble EMEA

Skee Ball.io brings the classic arcade bowling fun everywhere plus with multiplayer mode. Just swipe and roll the ball into the numbered holed of points. Challenge with your rivals, complete leagues & have hours of fun with this awesome game. Win enough tickets to buy new characters & balls across multiple collections!

Subscription Terms:

VIP MEMBERSHIP Access offers a weekly subscription. After buying this subscription, you will unlock following features: no ads + free 1000 ticket every day + Vip Ball Themes + Vip Man Skin for one week.

This is an Auto-renewable subscription. The payment is charged to your account after confirmation. The subscription is renewed unless you turn it off 24 hours before the period ends. Your account will be charged for renewal as well.

Cancelling a subscription and subscription renewal:

The payment is charged to your account after a confirmation of purchase.

The subscription is renewed unless you turn it off 24 hour before the end of the current period.

The account will be charged for renewal within 24 hours before the end of the current period at the cost of the weekly subscription.

The user may manage the subscription and auto-renewal has to be turned off by going to the users account settings after purchase in the Store.

No cancellation of the current subscription is allowed during the active subscription period.

For more information, please visit https://support.apple.com/HT207865 for more information

If you have any question, contact us http://www.netmarbleemea.com/en/contact-form

What's new in version 2.0.0

Release October 2, 2020
Date Added October 2, 2020
Version 2.0.0

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
