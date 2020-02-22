Join friends Sizzle & Stew in the kitchen and see what mess you can create!

Ever fancied putting a donut through the washing machine? No prob Llama! Wished you could shrink your food or make that meal explode into tiny pieces? Totally Sloth-some! Dreamt of eating using a fishing rod or hair dryer? Well now you can try it!

Better together: play in two player split screen mode with your friends and family. Will you share your meal or have a food fight? Our physics driven, open-ended, sandbox gameplay encourages you to explore silly creations; we really do want you to play with your food!

Experiment in the kitchen as you explore all the gadgets on offer - some unlike youve ever seen before in a kitchen! Once food is served, dress up to impress for dinner. With an abundance of accessories to choose from, youre sure to make Sizzle & Stew look a treat!

Features:

- Two player split screen, collaborative play ideal for families

- Prepare your meal with a variety of appliances and tools

- Full of hidden surprises, tasty ingredients and fun costumes

- No goals or objectives, just free play your way!

- Child friendly : no in-app purchases or third party advertising

- Play anywhere : no Internet or WiFi required

Cowly Owl creates games for the whole family to play together. These games encourage creative exploration and social interaction, designed with all ages in mind.

http://www.cowlyowl.com/