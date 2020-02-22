X

Sizzle & Stew for iOS

By Cowly Owl Ltd $1.99

Developer's Description

By Cowly Owl Ltd

Join friends Sizzle & Stew in the kitchen and see what mess you can create!

Ever fancied putting a donut through the washing machine? No prob Llama! Wished you could shrink your food or make that meal explode into tiny pieces? Totally Sloth-some! Dreamt of eating using a fishing rod or hair dryer? Well now you can try it!

Better together: play in two player split screen mode with your friends and family. Will you share your meal or have a food fight? Our physics driven, open-ended, sandbox gameplay encourages you to explore silly creations; we really do want you to play with your food!

Experiment in the kitchen as you explore all the gadgets on offer - some unlike youve ever seen before in a kitchen! Once food is served, dress up to impress for dinner. With an abundance of accessories to choose from, youre sure to make Sizzle & Stew look a treat!

Features:

- Two player split screen, collaborative play ideal for families

- Prepare your meal with a variety of appliances and tools

- Full of hidden surprises, tasty ingredients and fun costumes

- No goals or objectives, just free play your way!

- Child friendly : no in-app purchases or third party advertising

- Play anywhere : no Internet or WiFi required

Cowly Owl creates games for the whole family to play together. These games encourage creative exploration and social interaction, designed with all ages in mind.

http://www.cowlyowl.com/

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2019.3

General

Release February 22, 2020
Date Added February 22, 2020
Version 2019.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

BEYBLADE BURST app

Free
BEYBLADE BURST is taking the world by storm.
iOS
BEYBLADE BURST app

Tamagotchi ON

Free
A Tamagotchi communication app for smartphones and tablets.
iOS
Tamagotchi ON

FURBY CONNECT World

Free
Connect to a virtual world of surprises with the Furby Connect World app.
iOS
FURBY CONNECT World

Coin Adventure

Free
A Reel Good Time.
iOS
Coin Adventure

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping