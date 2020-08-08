Introducing Sisters & Co app bringing fashion to you at your fingertips

Sisters & Co is a premium fashion destination bringing you local and international fashion edits from some of the worlds most creative and innovative designers including Chloe, Karen Walker, Anine Bing, Vanessa Bruno, Marle, Lou Lou Studios, IRO, Pedro Garcia, PE Nation and many more.

The app was created during lockdown was our answer to the changing retail world we are facing and helping to bring our beautiful edits and designers we love directly to you at your fingertips. The app makes your online experience easier through fast filers for search and ordering, instant access to new styles, designer interviews and you can sign up for push notifications to be the first to hear about new brands, exclusive collaborations and specials offers. You can also manage a wish list and request to have one on one styling session with our team of trained stylists.

With over a decade in the high-end fashion Sisters & Co delivers nationally and globally with a dedicated fashion-concierge team to help you with all your fashion needs.