App which allows to manage catalogues and stock: it could become an e-commerce website or a digital showroom on your iPad and on web. It allows you to rapidly interact with your retailers, buyers, wholesalers, increasing sales and defeating the global business barriers.
Firms can load new items or the warehouse availability in every moment by receiving orders and replenishments from their clients in a unique platform; every client can see his items with their relative prices, working both online and offline.
The Application allows to:
Create different catalogues, splitted by product lines
Insert photos, video, color variants, information and product cards,
Stimulate customers' interest by posting always new products and offers
Insert items which belong to seasonal or flash collections or stock items
Real time upload and post of new articles and offers or news by yourself
Decide and assign collections, items and price lists to every client
Communicate the items quantity and availability in the warehouse
Receive wishlist, note and feedbacks from your clients
Receive orders and replenishment in a unique platform
Real-time sales reports
Real time information about the best-seller and best researched products
Working without paper-sheet, both online and offline
Working together, simultaneously and synchronized with other
Integrate immediately with other systems already present in the company.
Company Benefits:
Reduce the cognitive distance among actors who work along the supply chain, reaching the customer with new products as quick as possible
Be always connected and exchange information with each other from all over the world
Improve the quality of customer care and after sales service
Make decisions quickly, optimising and reducing the warehouse stock
Improve business processes and increase profits
Simplify sales worldwide
Make easier and accellerate the collection presentations and sales processes
Receive orders, replenishments and collection feedbacks
Get in touch with new potential clients all over the world
Organize presentations in a easy and quick way by using the digital Showroom on iPad, which allows you to better interact with your clients
Focalize Experience used to connect your Brand with buyers, wholesalers and retailers
Manage catalogues and orders with a touch.
About Trend Technology
Trend Technology operates in the IT sector for more than 20 years by designing, developing and integrating IT solutions, mobile applications and services for the Fashion Industry, allowing fashion leaders to focus on their design, product and brand.
About Focalize
Focalize is the integrated information system specially designed and developed for the Fashion & Luxury System, and more specifically for those businesses confronted with problems of size, colour and seasonality: clothing, leather goods and accessories, underwear and footwear.
It features a highly modular and flexible system to operate corporate processes going from the design and definition of the product to the management of its life cycle (PDM and PLM), from the production planning (ERP) to the handling of the SUPPLY CHAIN, from product traceability by means of RFID to the warehouse management (WMS), from Sales Force Automation to the management of the point of sale (RETAIL), from E-BUSINESS to MOBILE APPLICATIONS on TABLET and SMARTPHONE for the B2B and B2C world.