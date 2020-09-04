App which allows to manage catalogues and stock: it could become an e-commerce website or a digital showroom on your iPad and on web. It allows you to rapidly interact with your retailers, buyers, wholesalers, increasing sales and defeating the global business barriers.

Firms can load new items or the warehouse availability in every moment by receiving orders and replenishments from their clients in a unique platform; every client can see his items with their relative prices, working both online and offline.

The Application allows to:

Create different catalogues, splitted by product lines

Insert photos, video, color variants, information and product cards,

Stimulate customers' interest by posting always new products and offers

Insert items which belong to seasonal or flash collections or stock items

Real time upload and post of new articles and offers or news by yourself

Decide and assign collections, items and price lists to every client

Communicate the items quantity and availability in the warehouse

Receive wishlist, note and feedbacks from your clients

Receive orders and replenishment in a unique platform

Real-time sales reports

Real time information about the best-seller and best researched products

Working without paper-sheet, both online and offline

Working together, simultaneously and synchronized with other

Integrate immediately with other systems already present in the company.

Company Benefits:

Reduce the cognitive distance among actors who work along the supply chain, reaching the customer with new products as quick as possible

Be always connected and exchange information with each other from all over the world

Improve the quality of customer care and after sales service

Make decisions quickly, optimising and reducing the warehouse stock

Improve business processes and increase profits

Simplify sales worldwide

Make easier and accellerate the collection presentations and sales processes

Receive orders, replenishments and collection feedbacks

Get in touch with new potential clients all over the world

Organize presentations in a easy and quick way by using the digital Showroom on iPad, which allows you to better interact with your clients

Focalize Experience used to connect your Brand with buyers, wholesalers and retailers

Manage catalogues and orders with a touch.

About Trend Technology

Trend Technology operates in the IT sector for more than 20 years by designing, developing and integrating IT solutions, mobile applications and services for the Fashion Industry, allowing fashion leaders to focus on their design, product and brand.

About Focalize

Focalize is the integrated information system specially designed and developed for the Fashion & Luxury System, and more specifically for those businesses confronted with problems of size, colour and seasonality: clothing, leather goods and accessories, underwear and footwear.

It features a highly modular and flexible system to operate corporate processes going from the design and definition of the product to the management of its life cycle (PDM and PLM), from the production planning (ERP) to the handling of the SUPPLY CHAIN, from product traceability by means of RFID to the warehouse management (WMS), from Sales Force Automation to the management of the point of sale (RETAIL), from E-BUSINESS to MOBILE APPLICATIONS on TABLET and SMARTPHONE for the B2B and B2C world.