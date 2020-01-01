X

Siser is the world's leading manufacturer of heat transfer vinyl and printable heat transfer materials designed for easy application onto virtually any type of textile.

Whether you're using commercial vinyl cutters or a personal desktop cutter; whether you're creating sports designs. fashion, home goods or just a one-off personal item, Siser manufactures a heat transfer material that's right for you - and your project!

Although Siser only sells through distribution, end-users will love the app for the following features:

* Constantly updated material color samples

* Quick access to application instructions

* Be the first to know about new material launches

* Discover creative application ideas

* Read up on the latest blog posts

* Contact us with questions or comments

* Get social with us! Quick links to all our social media

If you do any kind of garment decoration, you should be using Siser heat transfer materials - and the Siser App!

Release January 1, 2020
Date Added January 1, 2020
