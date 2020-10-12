Siren, Alarm and Horns Soundboard .

This app features genuine siren and alarm sounds that you can play anytime! You'll find a variety of siren and alarm sounds just like you'd hear in real life. From police and fire engine sirens to security and car alarms, this app has it all. You'll hear wailing sirens, and honking and beeping alarms. Feeling homesick for the city? Just play a loud, earsplitting siren noise and you'll feel like you're at home on the streets of New York or Los Angeles! These alarm sounds sound so real you could even use them to try to deter a burglar or suspicious individual lurking near your home or office.

Features

Play high quality siren, alarm, and horn sounds and loops.

Play many sounds at the same time.

Simple and easy to use interface.

With this app you'll gain access to life-like siren and alarm sounds that can be used for both practical and fun purposes! You can even use these sounds as unique ringtones or share them with your friends!