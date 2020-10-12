Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Sirens & Alarms Prank Sounds for Android

By appsmix Free

Developer's Description

By appsmix

Siren, Alarm and Horns Soundboard .

This app features genuine siren and alarm sounds that you can play anytime! You'll find a variety of siren and alarm sounds just like you'd hear in real life. From police and fire engine sirens to security and car alarms, this app has it all. You'll hear wailing sirens, and honking and beeping alarms. Feeling homesick for the city? Just play a loud, earsplitting siren noise and you'll feel like you're at home on the streets of New York or Los Angeles! These alarm sounds sound so real you could even use them to try to deter a burglar or suspicious individual lurking near your home or office.

Features

Play high quality siren, alarm, and horn sounds and loops.

Play many sounds at the same time.

Simple and easy to use interface.

With this app you'll gain access to life-like siren and alarm sounds that can be used for both practical and fun purposes! You can even use these sounds as unique ringtones or share them with your friends!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 12, 2020
Date Added October 12, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorites or discover new music with a ready-made playlist that suits your mood.
Android
Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

YouTube Music

Free
Watch and listen to a nearly endless catalog in an app designed for music discovery.
Android
YouTube Music

Google Play Music

Free
Shop music on Android Market and listen instantly using the Google Music app.
Android
Google Play Music

Pandora Music

Free
Create personalized stations that play only music you like.
Android
Pandora Music

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now