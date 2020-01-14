X

SirenApp - Emergency & Rescue for iOS

By Jaffer Business Systems (Pvt.) Free

Developer's Description

By Jaffer Business Systems (Pvt.)

Siren - One Platform for All Emergencies!

Siren, a mobile App designed and developed by Jaffer Business Systems Private Limited (JBS).

SirenApp help people in emergencies by connecting them to relevant authorities like Ambulance, Fire, Police, Sui Gas, electric and few others.

Not only will Siren connect you to the emergency agencies on a click of a button, it will also send the accurate location of emergency spot to them ensuring that help arrives at the right spot without any delay.

With Siren, you can also preset three of your family/friends numbers who will be instantly notified in case you are caught up in any emergency.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.7

General

Release January 14, 2020
Date Added January 14, 2020
Version 1.7

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Chrome

Free
Browse fast and private on your iPhone and iPad.
iOS
Google Chrome

Firefox: Private, Safe Browser

Free
Take back control of your Web experience and plunge into people-first browsing era.
iOS
Firefox: Private, Safe Browser

Truecaller - Spam Identification & Block

Free
Identify and block spammers, search for unknown numbers, call friends and much more.
iOS
Truecaller - Spam Identification & Block

WinZip - The Leading Zip, Unzip & RAR Tool

Free
Zip, unzip, share, protect files and streamline data storage with trusted enhanced compression.
iOS
WinZip - The Leading Zip, Unzip & RAR Tool

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping