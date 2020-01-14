Siren - One Platform for All Emergencies!

Siren, a mobile App designed and developed by Jaffer Business Systems Private Limited (JBS).

SirenApp help people in emergencies by connecting them to relevant authorities like Ambulance, Fire, Police, Sui Gas, electric and few others.

Not only will Siren connect you to the emergency agencies on a click of a button, it will also send the accurate location of emergency spot to them ensuring that help arrives at the right spot without any delay.

With Siren, you can also preset three of your family/friends numbers who will be instantly notified in case you are caught up in any emergency.