Must-have item for your Singapore trip, Singapore ing has published Singapore subway app.

Must-have item for your Singapore trip!

Singapore ing - Subway App will help you to travel around Singapore like local citizens !

We have subway line map, tourist attractions, restaurant.

Start your smart Singapore trip NOW !

Singapore Subway APP main functions- Subway line map in multiple languages (Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, English Service available)

Tourist spots, restaurant, shopping info. Available

Fastest time / Shortest route and time table service

Arrival alarm setting

Fare

Release January 20, 2020
Date Added January 20, 2020

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
