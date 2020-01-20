The Singapore Metro Guide and MRT & LRT Route Planner is the quick and easy way to navigate your way into and around the city using the subway service.

Key features:

- Accurate and up-to-date subway maps

- Quick and convenient route planer with travel time and distance information

- Exact trip cost calculator

- Find the nearest subway station to you using the Augmented Reality function

- Useful information about routes, prices and payment options

- Works offline.