Singapore Hotel 80% Discount is one of the largest hotel comparison site with more than 400+ hotels booking in Singapore

You get the best interactive Singapore hotel booking experience with the Singapore Hotel Booking free Android app

Exactly what you booking need for last minute hotel deals!

Singapore Hotel 80% Discount is free and lets you book now for tonights best deals.

There are no fees, no mark-ups and it is FREE to use.

To get the best hotel rates every time, simply search by location, date and number of guests and Singapore Hotels quickly finds you the best deals in Singapore.

Features include:

Simple search by location, dates and guests

Around Me search to find what is available around you at that exact moment

Search results can be viewed two ways - on a map or in a list format

Interactive map with zoom in, zoom out, and swipe to reveal more hotels

View all hotel details, guest ratings, images and features the hotel offers

Comparison table for all hotels and the best rates available for all our partner booking sites

Refine your search by price, star ratings, areas, hotel features and more

Book with our partner websites by simply clicking book on your hotel of choice

Big image gallery

Apps in 41 languages

The only app that allow you to search the hotel deals through out

www.Agoda.com,

www.Expedia.com,

www.booking.com

lastminute.com

priceline.com

hotels4u.com

hostelbookers.com

laterooms.com

easytobook.com

venere.com

Hotelclub.com

holidayinn.com

Marriott

Skoosh

Crowne Plaza

One search and our app will search all the listed hotels and give you the best prices in one screen for all the deals.

Hostel and lodging listing is also in our app. Book your room now!