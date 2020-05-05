Join or Sign In

Singapore F&B Business Network for iOS

By Hope Media Pte Free

Developer's Description

By Hope Media Pte

Singapore F&B Business Network is created for Singapore business owners and the entrepreneur in the food and beverage (F&B) industry. So as our domain name mentioned all about F&B everything your food business needs. We are a network of related business providing discounts and promotions to all folks in the F&B line.

We close the gap between business to business (B2B) and business to entrepreneur seeking information and services in the industry.

Our knowledge in online and offline marketing allows us to markets and promotes our listing partners to the targeted users/business/entrepreneur as an informative one stop site in the F&b industry.

What's new in version 1.2

Release May 5, 2020
Date Added May 5, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
