Singapore F&B Business Network is created for Singapore business owners and the entrepreneur in the food and beverage (F&B) industry. So as our domain name mentioned all about F&B everything your food business needs. We are a network of related business providing discounts and promotions to all folks in the F&B line.

We close the gap between business to business (B2B) and business to entrepreneur seeking information and services in the industry.

Our knowledge in online and offline marketing allows us to markets and promotes our listing partners to the targeted users/business/entrepreneur as an informative one stop site in the F&b industry.