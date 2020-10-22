Join or Sign In

Sing with Pinkie & Blu - Karaoke for Android

$3.99

Irene Budischowsky

Five enchanting songs to sing (karaoke) and play along

from the children's book "Pinkie, the pink penguin" (available as app).

Suitable also for kindergarten and basic school to include enchanting songs with a high educational value in classes.

The songs are available in English, German and Italian.

App features:

karaoke version

sheet music for piano and vocals

of high educational value

suitable for kindergarten and basic school

no advertising

no in-app purchases

comes in 3 languages: English, German, Italian

The songs are from the children's book:"Pinkie, the pink penguin" by Irene Budischowsky

50 pages filled with fun reading and singing for young and old. Available as app.

Release October 22, 2020
Date Added October 22, 2020
Version 1.2

Android
Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
