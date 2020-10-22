Sign in to add and modify your software
Five enchanting songs to sing (karaoke) and play along
from the children's book "Pinkie, the pink penguin" (available as app).
Suitable also for kindergarten and basic school to include enchanting songs with a high educational value in classes.
The songs are available in English, German and Italian.
App features:
karaoke version
sheet music for piano and vocals
of high educational value
suitable for kindergarten and basic school
no advertising
no in-app purchases
comes in 3 languages: English, German, Italian
The songs are from the children's book:"Pinkie, the pink penguin" by Irene Budischowsky
50 pages filled with fun reading and singing for young and old. Available as app.