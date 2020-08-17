Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Simrad: Boating & Navigation for Android

By Navico Norway AS Free

Developer's Description

By Navico Norway AS

It is time to get out on the water with the new Simrad app, built to help you journey further! Whether you are out on the water for cruising, boating, fishing, diving, water sports or other activities, this is the app of choice.

If you are equipped with a Simrad display, get started by connecting your display to your phone. If not, you can just switch on the app and get going.

Find the hottest destinations for all your favorite activities with our high-resolution bathymetry charts. Power into your next trip and save your favorite routes, waypoints and trails in the app so you focus your attention on discovery and enjoyment.

Its easy to start planning from home, or on the go, to guarantee a fun day out. Downloadable offline charts give you mapping information when you are out on the water and away from it.

With the Simrad app you get:

- Activation/Registration of your Simrad chartplotter

- Free up-to-date charts

- High resolution bathymetry charts

- Waypoints, routes and trails

- Auto routing direct to your favorite spots

- Offline maps

- Thousands of points of interest, including relevant information about marinas, harbors, beaches, shops and much more

- Real-time AIS

- Personalization of your maps

- Marine weather forecast

The Simrad app updates on a continuous basis to make sure you get the best experience and to bring you the most up-to-date maps and functionalities. Be sure to check in for updates regularly.

C-MAP maps can be used online free. You can also purchase and enjoy downloadable maps in remote areas without connection.

Try our 14 day free trial. Some of the subscriptions we offer are:

USA: 12 months USD 25,99

Baltic Sea: 12 months USD 65,99

Central European Lakes: 12 months USD 39,99

Australia & New Zealand: 12 months USD 43,99

Belgium: 12 months USD 39,99

Germany: 12 month USD 39,99

Finland: 12 months USD 43,99

UK: 12 months USD 44,99

Iceland & Greenland: 12 month USD 89,99

The Netherlands: 12 month USD 28,99

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.18

General

Release August 17, 2020
Date Added August 17, 2020
Version 1.0.18

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 6.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

MapFactor GPS Navigation Maps

Free
Find your way to your destination with turn-by-turn GPS navigation.
Android
MapFactor GPS Navigation Maps

Waze - GPS, Maps, Traffic Alerts & Live Navigation

Free
Join forces with other drivers nearby to outsmart traffic.
Android
Waze - GPS, Maps, Traffic Alerts & Live Navigation

Uber

Free
Uber is a ridesharing app for fast, reliable rides in minutes--day or night.
Android
Uber

Citymapper - Transit Navigation

Free
Plan your transit via subway and bus in NYC, DC, SF, LA, Toronto.
Android
Citymapper - Transit Navigation

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now