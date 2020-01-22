X

Simply Learn Japanese Kanji & Hiragana Phrasebook for iOS

By Simya Solutions Ltd. Free

Developer's Description

By Simya Solutions Ltd.

*** Learn Japanese language when visiting Japan ***

Travel to Thailand? Simply Learn Thai Language App is a FREE language app that will assist you to speak Japanese quickly and effectively.

All Japanese phrases and words are presented to you in both phonetic and original Japanese writing. They are recorded by a native speaker from Japan.

Save your favorite phrases and words to review them without fuss.

Study your vocabulary with flashcards using the spaced repetition technique.

Test your knowledge with fun Japanese language quiz and review your score.

*** Survive when travelling in Japan ***

Use the Japanese phrasebook to survive in Japan. All important survival phrases are included.

For example, let the app speak to the Taxi driver in Japan to show them where you want to go.

Search all phrases and words to quickly access what you need.

*** Main Features ***

*300+ free Japanese phrases and words

* Recorded by a native speaker from Japan

* High quality audio

* Spaced repetition learning system

* Japanese quiz to review your skills

* Track your learning progress

* Save your favorite phrases and words

* Quick search function

* Copy the phrases to the clipboard (by clicking long on the phrase)

* Play the sound more slowly

* Adjust the quiz and flashcards settings for Japanese to English, English to Japanese, Phonetics to English, English to Phonetics

*** Learning Categories ***

FREE version:

* Numbers * Time&Date * Basic Conversation * Greetings * Directions Phrases * Directions Words * Eating out in Japan * Sightseeing in Japan * Shopping in Japan * Emergency * Accommodation

PRO version:

* Advanced Conversation * Health * Border Crossing * Questions * Places * Food * Vegetables * Fruits * Colors * Romance I * Romance II * Post Office * Phone & Internet * Banking * Occupations * Business Talk * Hobbies * Feelings * Body * Animals * Family * Countries

*** Feedback appreciated ***

If you like this app, please take a few seconds to give a rating or review. If you have any feedback, suggestions or advise I am more than happy if you let me know.

*** About US ***

Website: www.simplylearnlanguages.com/japanese

Facebook: www.facebook.com/simplylearnlanguages/

Feedback: support@simyasolutions.com

Have fun learning Japanese!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.2

General

Release January 22, 2020
Date Added January 22, 2020
Version 1.1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Duolingo - Language Lessons

Free
Practice speaking, reading, listening and writing.
iOS
Duolingo - Language Lessons

Mod Creator for Minecraft

Free
Create and share your own Add-Ons, skins, and mods for Minecraft.
iOS
Mod Creator for Minecraft

Adda247

Free
Government job in your pocket.
iOS
Adda247

Simply Guitar by JoyTunes

Free
Learn to Play Guitar.
iOS
Simply Guitar by JoyTunes

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping