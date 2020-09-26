Join or Sign In

SimpleLogin | Anti-spam for iOS

By Thanh-Nhon Nguyen Free

Developer's Description

By Thanh-Nhon Nguyen

Application features:

Manage aliases: create/edit/delete & enable/disable an alias.

Manage contacts: create contacts to send email from your aliases.

Manage mailboxes: create/delete/make default a mailbox.

Share extension: create alias without leaving your browser.

Secure login with Two Factor Authentication (2FA).

Support self-hosted: you can use this application with your own SimpleLogin instance.

Support dark mode.

And many more features in active development.

SimpleLogin is an open source solution to protect your email inbox. Its macOS & iOS application allows you to create quickly a random email address (aka alias). All emails sent to an alias is forwarded to your personal email address.

You can use the alias when subscribing to a newsletter, signing up for a new account, giving your email to someone you don't trust. Not only an alias can receive emails, it can also send emails. An alias is a full-fledged email address.

Later if you can simply block or delete an alias if it's too spammy.

Why SimpleLogin?

When you give away your personal email online, there is a good chance that your email address would end up with a spammer or a hacker. SimpleLogin acts as a firewall for to protect your personal email inbox.

What distinguishes SimpleLogin:

Open-source and easy to self-host. The self-hosting is based on Docker and could be run on almost any Linux server. The hosting instruction is on our repository at https://github.com/simple-login/app

Powerful features if you have a domain (only available at premium plan).

Generous free plan: there's no cap on bandwidth or number of replies/sends. The Free Plan is enough for protecting your personal email. Premium Plan targets at more "advanced" users with features like custom domain, unlimited alias or catch-all alias.

Open Roadmap with exciting upcoming features: email directory, mailboxes, extension for Safari, mobile applications, etc. Feel free to check it out on https://trello.com/b/4d6A69I4/open-roadmap

Export your data: allows you to change the service provider if someday you decide to leave SimpleLogin.

Terms and conditions: https://simplelogin.io/terms/

Privacy policy: https://simplelogin.io/privacy/

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4

General

Release September 26, 2020
Date Added September 26, 2020
Version 1.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
