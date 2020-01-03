Simple fasting and meal tracker app is the easiest way to keep track of your eating habits, get personalized insights about your health, and make your daily fasting routine better with Simple, the intermittent fasting app. Benefit from the most popular, healthy, and effective weight-loss method, trusted by hundreds of millions adopters worldwide!

Popularized by celebrities like Hugh Jackman and Beyonc, intermittent fasting is the most ancient eating pattern known to humans. This method of healthy eating is trusted in most religions, but anyone can use its benefits.

Unlike popular new fads, intermittent fasting makes your body work precisely as it was designed by mother nature. It helps lose and control your weight and reinstate normal processes in your body that youve lost due to frequent eating.

Even shorter fasting periods (12 hours or more) may result in weight loss, improved metabolic flexibility, and lower the risk of metabolic diseases.

Just remember: It is not a diet, fad weight loss method or quick fix for a healthy lifestyle. It does not tell you what you cant eat but instead asks that you eat within a specific window of time each day. This is a simple lifestyle change that will jump-start weight loss and better health by enabling your metabolic system to work as it was designed.

But many people are deterred from trying IF because they think its difficult and they don't know how to start. Thats where meal tracker Simple comes in. You don't have to know anything about Fasting.

Because we are not just a fasting tracker, our mission is not to offer you just a Fasting guide. We provide you health, weight loss, and cognitive power instead.

We'll adjust your customized fasting program, teach you what IF is, give a lot of different content, lifehacks, and advice on how to calculate fasting time mindfully and easy.

Youll get daily support, customized guidance, expert advice, true motivation, and healthy life

hacks that will help you succeed. Simple will keep track of your eating habits to help you adjust your customized intermittent fasting program as needed. We will provide you with personalized insights on how to get the most out of intermittent fasting.

Customized tips and hacks delivered daily

Smart and flexible tracking.

Start/end your fasts with one quick click, set fasting reminder.

A step-by-step guide to intermittent fasting

Custom fasting protocols

Easy-to-use meal journal for mindful eating

Fasting protocols in the Simple app:

16-Hour (16:8 fasting timer), 5:2, 18:6, 20:4, 14:10

OMAD - one meal a day

Circadian Rhythm Fasting

Eating healthy and mindful is easy!

