Simple Camera - Capture photos & videos easily for Android

By Simple Mobile Tools Free

Developer's Description

By Simple Mobile Tools

This handy camera is usable for both easy photo taking and video recording. You can quickly switch between the front and rear camera, modify the save path or limit the resolution. You will never miss the important moments of your life. There are many helpful settings available to make it even more personal, suited for your needs. Let's list some of them.

The flash can be turned on and off or used as a useful flashlight, which is not seen often. You can pinch the screen to zoom in and out or toggle horizontal image swapping during capturing fantastic portrait photos.

You can easily change the output resolution, quality, or aspect ratio with a few clicks, as you would expect from a modern camera app. This applies to both photos and videos.

After taking a picture you will see the new photo thumbnail, by pressing which you can quickly open it in your preferred gallery. You will see a clear indication of when the photo gets captured, guaranteeing that the file has been saved.

If you want to launch this easy camera at pressing your devices' hardware camera button, you might have to disable the built in Camera app in Settings -> Apps -> Camera -> Disable.

In case you prefer quality over speed, you can enable an option for always focusing the camera in before taking a picture, to make sure the result is crystal clear.

You can configure it to use volume buttons as a shutter, or to turn on flashlight by default at startup.

It has multiple other settings related to the shutter sound, flash, photo metadata, photo quality etc. The output file path can be customized, so you can decide where you want your media saved. It supports both the internal storage and SD cards.

It comes with material design and dark theme by default, provides great user experience for easy usage. The lack of internet access gives you more privacy, security and stability than other apps.

Contains no ads or unnecessary permissions. It is fully opensource, provides customizable colors.

What's new in version 5.2.1

What's new in version 5.2.1

General

Release August 17, 2020
Date Added August 17, 2020
Version 5.2.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

