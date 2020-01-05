A new world. Stars which you can't never see with your own eyes and musics that you do not commonly encounter.

"Signs in Darkness with MEGASTAR" is a two man show held in July 31th 2016 at Hokutopia Dome Hall Tokyo, by Post-Rock band "AYANO" and Progressive Rock band "ptf".

This is an App that you can simulate the event in your phone.

Includes one song from each band and also includes starry sky, provided from Ohira Giken (Developer of MEGASTAR).

MEGASTAR is a super planetarium, projects huge amount of stars, even one that you can't see by naked eyes. "AYANO" and "ptf" creates musics that media don't cover largely in Japan.

These both stars and musics, doesn't exist in absolute different world. It just exists in the same world, maybe near you. Just look carefully around you. Maybe you can find the signs in darkness.

[songs included]

Clair de Lune / AYANO

Time Lapse / ptf

*Signs in Darkness

http://www.ayano-web.com/sid/

*AYANO

http://www.ayano-web.com

*ptf

http://www.ptfweb.com/

*MEGASTAR

http://www.megastar.jp/

[Recommended terminal]

iPhone 5s, 6, 6Plus, 6s, 6sPlus,iPhoneSE

iPod touch 6th

iPad3, iPad mini2, iPad Air,iPad Pro