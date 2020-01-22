The Signs & Symptoms Migraine helps the patients to self-manage Migraine, using interactive tools. This app gives the patient important information regarding signs and symptoms of Migraine and management of the disease.This app also allows the patient to record and track Migraine levels along time with an incredible graphing option. The patient can show these records to the doctor and together improve the patients quality of life. This app also allows the patient to remember when and which medication to take to manage Migraine.

Besides, the user can test its knowledge regarding Migraine in an amusing way through a little and funny quiz.

Some information provided may not be valid for residents of other countries due to variations in medical practice and drug approval and indications.

This patient education application provides patients and Health Care Practitioners with easy to access information on Migraine management.

Created by Built by Doctors World.