X

Signs & Symptoms Migraine for Android

By Built by Doctors World Free

Developer's Description

By Built by Doctors World

The Signs & Symptoms Migraine helps the patients to self-manage Migraine, using interactive tools. This app gives the patient important information regarding signs and symptoms of Migraine and management of the disease.This app also allows the patient to record and track Migraine levels along time with an incredible graphing option. The patient can show these records to the doctor and together improve the patients quality of life. This app also allows the patient to remember when and which medication to take to manage Migraine.

Besides, the user can test its knowledge regarding Migraine in an amusing way through a little and funny quiz.

Some information provided may not be valid for residents of other countries due to variations in medical practice and drug approval and indications.

This patient education application provides patients and Health Care Practitioners with easy to access information on Migraine management.

Reserved only for BBDs Partners.

Created by Built by Doctors World.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.0

General

Release January 22, 2020
Date Added January 22, 2020
Version 1.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Fitbit

Free
Track your daily goals and progress over time.
Android
Fitbit

Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Free
Reach your weight loss goals with the calorie counter on your Android device.
Android
Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Medscape

Free
Medscape provides fast and accurate clinical answers at the point-of-care and is the leading medical resource for physicians, medical students...
Android
Medscape

Epocrates

Free
#1 Medical App - DRG Taking the Pulse U.
Android
Epocrates

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping