Signs & Symptoms Atherosclerosis helps patients self-manage Atherosclerosis, using interactive tools. This app gives patients important information regarding signs and symptoms of Atherosclerosis and management of the disease. This app also allows patients to keep track of cholesterol along time with an incredible graphing option. These records can then be shown to a doctor who can in turn use them to improve the patients quality of life.

This app also allows patients to remember when and which medication to take to manage Atherosclerosis.

Besides, users can test their knowledge regarding Atherosclerosis in an amusing way through a little and funny quiz.

Some information provided may not be valid for residents of other countries due to variations in medical practice and drug approval.

This patient education application provides patients and Health Care Practitioners with easy-to-access information on Atherosclerosis management.