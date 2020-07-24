Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Signs & Symptoms Atherosclerosis for iOS

By BuiltByDoctors Free

Developer's Description

By BuiltByDoctors

Signs & Symptoms Atherosclerosis helps patients self-manage Atherosclerosis, using interactive tools. This app gives patients important information regarding signs and symptoms of Atherosclerosis and management of the disease. This app also allows patients to keep track of cholesterol along time with an incredible graphing option. These records can then be shown to a doctor who can in turn use them to improve the patients quality of life.

This app also allows patients to remember when and which medication to take to manage Atherosclerosis.

Besides, users can test their knowledge regarding Atherosclerosis in an amusing way through a little and funny quiz.

Some information provided may not be valid for residents of other countries due to variations in medical practice and drug approval.

This patient education application provides patients and Health Care Practitioners with easy-to-access information on Atherosclerosis management.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release July 24, 2020
Date Added July 24, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

Free
Rock your weight goals in one app, the easy way.
iOS
Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

First Aid by American Red Cross

Free
Get simple step-by-step instructions guide you through everyday first aid scenarios.
iOS
First Aid by American Red Cross

Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Free
Be fitter. Be healthier. Be the best you. Find friends in the largest fitness community. Log all activities (steps, run, walk, weight, etc).
iOS
Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better

Free
Calm is the #1 app for mindfulness and meditation to bring more clarity, joy and peace to your daily life.
iOS
Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now