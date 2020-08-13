You can check the signal strength of your smartphone to RSRP and RSRQ.

You can also check specialized information (Earfcn, Cell ID, Timing Advance).

[Communication standard]

- 5G (NR) (Experimental support)

- LTE

- W-CDMA

- CDMA (operation not confirmed)

[Displayable items]

- LTE / W-CDMA

PCI / SC, RSRP / RSCP

- LTE only

Carrier Name, Band, Earfcn / Uarfcn, Central Frequency

RSRQ, RSSNR, Timing Advance, Cell ID

[Notes]

* A valid SIM card is required

* Android 5.1.1 or lower is not operation guaranteed

* Please note that if some access rights are denied, it will not work properly

[Required permissions]

- location information

- phone

- Ignore battery optimization

We are adding and fixing features based on reviews.

If you have anything to add, please review it.