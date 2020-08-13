Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
You can check the signal strength of your smartphone to RSRP and RSRQ.
You can also check specialized information (Earfcn, Cell ID, Timing Advance).
[Communication standard]
- 5G (NR) (Experimental support)
- LTE
- W-CDMA
- CDMA (operation not confirmed)
[Displayable items]
- LTE / W-CDMA
PCI / SC, RSRP / RSCP
- LTE only
Carrier Name, Band, Earfcn / Uarfcn, Central Frequency
RSRQ, RSSNR, Timing Advance, Cell ID
[Notes]
* A valid SIM card is required
* Android 5.1.1 or lower is not operation guaranteed
* Please note that if some access rights are denied, it will not work properly
[Required permissions]
- location information
- phone
- Ignore battery optimization
We are adding and fixing features based on reviews.
If you have anything to add, please review it.