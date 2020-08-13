Join or Sign In

Signal Check(Network Cell Info) for Android

By MEFWS Free

Developer's Description

By MEFWS

You can check the signal strength of your smartphone to RSRP and RSRQ.

You can also check specialized information (Earfcn, Cell ID, Timing Advance).

[Communication standard]

- 5G (NR) (Experimental support)

- LTE

- W-CDMA

- CDMA (operation not confirmed)

[Displayable items]

- LTE / W-CDMA

PCI / SC, RSRP / RSCP

- LTE only

Carrier Name, Band, Earfcn / Uarfcn, Central Frequency

RSRQ, RSSNR, Timing Advance, Cell ID

[Notes]

* A valid SIM card is required

* Android 5.1.1 or lower is not operation guaranteed

* Please note that if some access rights are denied, it will not work properly

[Required permissions]

- location information

- phone

- Ignore battery optimization

We are adding and fixing features based on reviews.

If you have anything to add, please review it.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.2.3

General

Release August 13, 2020
Date Added August 13, 2020
Version 2.2.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

