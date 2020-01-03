Sign PDFs anywhere
Sign PDF is easy to use just open document add sign to document and thats done.
You can easily sign pdf by just opening them from other app.
Sign, mark, add images to pdf and save them
Features of Sign PDF:
Sign PDF documents from your iPhone or iPad
Add text, date, or checkmarks to documents
Insert text and date, change their format, color, style or size
Signature list from where you can pick and save to PDF
Import documents from other apps like Mail or Gmail
Store signatures for easy one-tap adding to a document
Password-protect individual PDF files
Sort documents manually or by date or name or size
Includes a Getting Started quick start guide
No need to print, sign, or fax documents again
Easily add name, initial, date, check boxes and signature to PDF
Your important docs stays with you on your device. We don't upload it our server!
No sign up process or account is needed. Simply sign docs!
Open documents from your email inbox, Dropbox, and more
Export documents to use in other apps
Printing - Print any document with AirPrint enabled printers
Fill out form with your name, initial, date, check boxes and sign realistically with your finger
