Professional version of Student Daily Sign In and Sign Out APP for Childcare Center (Preschool and Afterschool Program).
***Designed for multiple devices Sign In and Out using Apple CloudKit backend service
***Highly customizable to fit any Preschool and Afterschool need
***Student Attendance report
***Email Attendance report of Student
***Assign Driver/Staff sign in / out all students by group: Example "Elementary school One" or "Junior High school Two"
***Parents can add their individual security pin
***Organize children by group (ex. Elementary, Middle School)
***Easy grade level upgrade. Example: move all "First Grader" to "Second Grader"
***All administration manages inside the app
***No Monthly subscription fees
***iCloud Backup - Your data is maintained in Apple iCloud
***Tested by Preschool and Afterschool with 400+ students