Sign In & Out Pro for School for iOS

By Patrick Pak Free

Developer's Description

By Patrick Pak

Professional version of Student Daily Sign In and Sign Out APP for Childcare Center (Preschool and Afterschool Program).

***Designed for multiple devices Sign In and Out using Apple CloudKit backend service

***Highly customizable to fit any Preschool and Afterschool need

***Student Attendance report

***Email Attendance report of Student

***Assign Driver/Staff sign in / out all students by group: Example "Elementary school One" or "Junior High school Two"

***Parents can add their individual security pin

***Organize children by group (ex. Elementary, Middle School)

***Easy grade level upgrade. Example: move all "First Grader" to "Second Grader"

***All administration manages inside the app

***No Monthly subscription fees

***iCloud Backup - Your data is maintained in Apple iCloud

***Tested by Preschool and Afterschool with 400+ students

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.9.1

General

Release September 8, 2020
Date Added September 8, 2020
Version 2.9.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

