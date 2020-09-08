Professional version of Student Daily Sign In and Sign Out APP for Childcare Center (Preschool and Afterschool Program).

***Designed for multiple devices Sign In and Out using Apple CloudKit backend service

***Highly customizable to fit any Preschool and Afterschool need

***Student Attendance report

***Email Attendance report of Student

***Assign Driver/Staff sign in / out all students by group: Example "Elementary school One" or "Junior High school Two"

***Parents can add their individual security pin

***Organize children by group (ex. Elementary, Middle School)

***Easy grade level upgrade. Example: move all "First Grader" to "Second Grader"

***All administration manages inside the app

***No Monthly subscription fees

***iCloud Backup - Your data is maintained in Apple iCloud

***Tested by Preschool and Afterschool with 400+ students