|| Shree Siddhivinayak Live wallpaper ||

This Live Wallpaper is absolutely free app.

This wallpaper consumes low battery power.

This wallpaper looking beautiful in all smart phones.

In this live wallpaper there are various different pictures of Lord Ganesh. you can change images from setting

choose your favorite image of lord ganesh and set to wallpaper and feeling bless

if you want to hide flowing flower items. inside the setting "checked hide items".and you can also change direction of flowing flower items.

Click Choose Background In Setting :-

choose your wallpaper

-Wallpaper 1

-Wallpaper 2

-Wallpaper 3

-Wallpaper 4

-Wallpaper 5

-Wallpaper 6

-Wallpaper 7

-Wallpaper 8

and go back wallpaper is set.

if you want to set as homescreen then click setwallpaper . your wallpaper set successfully

In This app have God Aarti, Ganesh ji aarti.

Enjoy the Livewallpaper :)