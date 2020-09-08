Enjoy Shubert, his little sister Sophie and their Bug Valley family! Together they bring the skills of Conscious Discipline to life for children in these colorful stories. Shubert demonstrates using the Seven Skills of Conscious Discipline to solve problems. Ideal for personal use on a smart phone or classroom use on a tablet, this intuitive App allows users to tap through each story page by page with or without audio. Also included for each title is a Story Time video, featuring a full narration by author Dr. Becky Bailey. Perfect for children of all ages.

The Shuberts Stories App is free to download and includes the title Shubert is a S.T.A.R., which focuses on the skill of Composure.

A bundle of six additional titles is available as an in-App purchase, which includes:

- Shuberts BIG Voice (Assertiveness)

- Shuberts Helpful Day (Encouragement)

- Shubert Wants a Turn (Positive Intent)

- Shubert Makes a Choice (Choices)

- Shubert Rants and Raves (Consequences)

- Shuberts New Sibling (Empathy)

Features:

- Colorful, engaging illustrations by James Hrkach

- Stories conclude with helpful tips for parents, caregivers and educators that reinforce each Conscious Discipline skill

- Users may choose to tap to turn each page or auto-advance through the story

- Each e-book is fully narrated, and audio may be turned on or off in settings

- Each title includes a Story Time Video narration by author Dr. Becky Bailey

- Future Shubert releases will be available as in-App purchases

The Shubert series of books from author Dr. Becky Bailey are designed to build character through conflict for children and adults. An engaging and endearing lightning bug named Shubert, his little sister Sophie and their friends at Bug Valley School demonstrate using the Seven Skills of Conscious Discipline to solve problems. Family members and teacher Mrs. Bookbinder model Conscious Discipline for adults. Teachers and parents will benefit from the notes at the back of each story, which offer helpful phrases that put the powers and skills of Conscious Discipline into action. Each title encourages a lifelong love of reading while spotlighting an essential life skill. Conscious Discipline is an evidence-based and trauma-informed provider of social and emotional learning, self-regulation and classroom management best practices.

For more information visit ConsciousDiscipline.com. (C) 2019 by Becky A. Bailey, Ph.D. Illustrations by James Hrkach. Published by Loving Guidance, Inc. (DBA Conscious Discipline).