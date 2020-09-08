Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Shubert's Stories for iOS

By Conscious Discipline Free

Developer's Description

By Conscious Discipline

Enjoy Shubert, his little sister Sophie and their Bug Valley family! Together they bring the skills of Conscious Discipline to life for children in these colorful stories. Shubert demonstrates using the Seven Skills of Conscious Discipline to solve problems. Ideal for personal use on a smart phone or classroom use on a tablet, this intuitive App allows users to tap through each story page by page with or without audio. Also included for each title is a Story Time video, featuring a full narration by author Dr. Becky Bailey. Perfect for children of all ages.

The Shuberts Stories App is free to download and includes the title Shubert is a S.T.A.R., which focuses on the skill of Composure.

A bundle of six additional titles is available as an in-App purchase, which includes:

- Shuberts BIG Voice (Assertiveness)

- Shuberts Helpful Day (Encouragement)

- Shubert Wants a Turn (Positive Intent)

- Shubert Makes a Choice (Choices)

- Shubert Rants and Raves (Consequences)

- Shuberts New Sibling (Empathy)

Features:

- Colorful, engaging illustrations by James Hrkach

- Stories conclude with helpful tips for parents, caregivers and educators that reinforce each Conscious Discipline skill

- Users may choose to tap to turn each page or auto-advance through the story

- Each e-book is fully narrated, and audio may be turned on or off in settings

- Each title includes a Story Time Video narration by author Dr. Becky Bailey

- App is FREE to download and includes the story Shubert is a S.T.A.R.

- A bundle of six additional titles is available as an in-App purchase.

- Future Shubert releases will be available as in-App purchases

The Shubert series of books from author Dr. Becky Bailey are designed to build character through conflict for children and adults. An engaging and endearing lightning bug named Shubert, his little sister Sophie and their friends at Bug Valley School demonstrate using the Seven Skills of Conscious Discipline to solve problems. Family members and teacher Mrs. Bookbinder model Conscious Discipline for adults. Teachers and parents will benefit from the notes at the back of each story, which offer helpful phrases that put the powers and skills of Conscious Discipline into action. Each title encourages a lifelong love of reading while spotlighting an essential life skill. Conscious Discipline is an evidence-based and trauma-informed provider of social and emotional learning, self-regulation and classroom management best practices.

For more information visit ConsciousDiscipline.com. (C) 2019 by Becky A. Bailey, Ph.D. Illustrations by James Hrkach. Published by Loving Guidance, Inc. (DBA Conscious Discipline).

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.5.0

General

Release September 8, 2020
Date Added September 8, 2020
Version 1.5.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

BookBuddy - Book Library Manager

Free
BookBuddy is a powerful book management application that gives you access to your entire book catalog, anywhere.
iOS
BookBuddy - Book Library Manager

Audible - audio books, original series & podcasts

Free
Listen to a story that is professionally performed while doing something else.
iOS
Audible - audio books, original series & podcasts

Bookmobile Audiobook and Podcast Player

Free
Simply Better. Easier-to-use, clean design, full control, and audio from more sources. Bookmobile provides a better experience for listening to...
iOS
Bookmobile Audiobook and Podcast Player

Index Card Magic

Free
Index Card Magic - Start with index cards, organize your ideas, and share! Send out an outline, script or book - each card can become a bullet...
iOS
Index Card Magic

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now