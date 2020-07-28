PLEASE NOTE: THIS APP IS NOT MEANT FOR WATCHING TV SHOWS.

Showly 2.0 is free, open source, modern TV Shows tracking app.

Features:

- Follow the most trending and anticipated TV shows

- Next episode tracking

- Get notifications and reminders for new premieres

- Trakt.TV import/export

- Manage your shows and shows you want to see in the future

- View detailed show information and read users comments

- Statistics

- Widgets

Showly 2.0 allows to keep track of all your shows including those on ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, The CW, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, HBO, MTV, Bravo, BBC, Channel 4, ITV, Sky and more!

Showly 2.0 is completely free and open source.

Feel free to visit project's site and report any issues at:

https://github.com/michaldrabik/showly-2.0

Showly 2 is powered by Trakt.tv and TMDB services.