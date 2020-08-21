Showings is the simplest, fastest way to find movie times.

Just flip through your favorite theaters to see what's playing. Tap on a movie for cast, runtime, rating, and more.

That's it!

Users who try Showings love it:

"Easy as 123! Probably the best movie showtimes app."

"I've tried almost every movie app out there and this is my favorite. Other apps may do more, but I just love this app. :)"

"I'll never need another movie showtimes app. Many apps claim to be simple and easy, but this actually is."

"A must have for movie lovers."

"Focused, simple, direct, and effective.... Ideal app.

Have ideas for improving the app? Email me at hello@showingsapp.com.