Showings movie times & more for iOS

$1.99

Developer's Description

By Indiepants Apps

Showings is the simplest, fastest way to find movie times.

Just flip through your favorite theaters to see what's playing. Tap on a movie for cast, runtime, rating, and more.

That's it!

Users who try Showings love it:

"Easy as 123! Probably the best movie showtimes app."

"I've tried almost every movie app out there and this is my favorite. Other apps may do more, but I just love this app. :)"

"I'll never need another movie showtimes app. Many apps claim to be simple and easy, but this actually is."

"A must have for movie lovers."

"Focused, simple, direct, and effective.... Ideal app.

Have ideas for improving the app? Email me at hello@showingsapp.com.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.5.1

General

Release August 21, 2020
Date Added August 21, 2020
Version 4.5.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 13.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0


