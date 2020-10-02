Join or Sign In

Show Time - HD Movies & TV Shows and Trailers for Android

By MobileZon Studios Free

Developer's Description

By MobileZon Studios

Show Time is the best way to get the listings of Movies and TV shows you want to watch/watched and discover new movies in a single app!

See your new movies info, HD Movies And trailers and video film reviews!

Add your favorite movies and actors. Learn more about your favorite actors past films. Watch HD film critics talk about the latest release.

Features:

Beautifully laid our and works with Android Devices and Tablets

Stunning layout and blur design for Android Phones putting movie artwork front and center.

Browse movie listings by Genres, In theatre and Upcoming.

Browse TV Show listings by Genres, On Air and Airing Today.

Cast profiles. Learn more about your favorite actors/directors and browse their movies.

Bonus scenes indicators. Highlights movies with extra scenes during or after credits.

Rate movies. Rate and sort your watched movies by rating.

Search-as-you-type. Search quickly tens of thousands of movies and people.

Trailers. Watch movie trailers in HD (or SD) in fullscreen without leaving TodoMovies.

Photos. Browse movie photos and amazing fan-made artwork in full-screen.

No accounts required. There are no accounts or signups required to use TodoMovies

Discover popular & top rated listings, browse by genre & find out when a new episode or movie is coming up and unique features like bonus scene indicators, cast profiles, release notifications and much more, you will experience movies like never before.

Easily find movies by genre or release date. All within minutes!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 9.6

General

Release October 2, 2020
Date Added October 2, 2020
Version 9.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

