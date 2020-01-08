Shovler, the snow shoveling app, is the simplest and most convenient way to hire a snow shoveler or find snow shoveling jobs in your area. It has been featured on FOX News, CNBC, ABC News, The New York Post, and other major media outlets. Shovler connects people in need of snow removal, with neighbors that that are willing to shovel snow to earn extra money.

Shovler offers simple, on-demand, remote ordering. It allows users the ability to order a snow shoveler in just a few clicks and get a picture of the completed job sent straight to your phone. No need to order snow removal in advance.

Snow shovelers are available to remove snow from your driveway, sidewalk, or even a car parked on a city street. Prices are adjusted based on the amount of snowfall in your area.

Shovler also offers people interested in shoveling snow to earn extra money, an easy way to find nearby snow shoveling jobs.

